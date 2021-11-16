RECIPE: Inside the Rowan’s Four Saints with Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez

The Kimpton Rowan is celebrating its first four-year anniversary with a special Dinner under the Stars. Ahead of the reservation-only event, Executive Chef Ysaac Ramirez shows Sara Sanchez a simple autumn appetizer or small-plate.

The persimmon carpaccio will be featured on the Rowan’s Dinner under the Stars prix fixe menu.

Persimmon Carpaccio

Yield: 4 servings

2 Fuyu Persimmons

2 oz Pistachios (Finely Chopped)

1 oz Furikake

Salt as needed

Buttermilk Mint Dressing

10g Mint

175g Buttermilk

275g Yogurt

5g Salt

31g Lime Juice

Buttermilk Dressing

1. Place mint and buttermilk in blender and puree for about 1 and half minutes on medium/high

2. Strain buttermilk liquid through fine mesh strainer in to mixing bowl.

3. Add remaining buttermilk dressing ingredients to the same mixing bowl and stir until everything is

incorporated and liquid is smooth

Assembly

1. Thinly slice persimmons on a mandoline (or a knife will work if a mandoline is not available)

2. Place one layer of sliced persimmons on the base of the bowl and add a spoonful of the

buttermilk dressing on top of that with a little sprinkle of salt

3. You will do the same process until you have three layers.

4. On the last layer you will finish with the chopped pistachios and furikake.