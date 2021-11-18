Transgender Day of Remembrance is Saturday, Nov. 20; How to Participate in Palm Springs

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center is hosting Transgender Day of Remembrance Saturday, November 20 at Palm Springs City Hall at 5 p.m.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR) was founded in 1999 to remember the transgender lives lost to violence. The Human Rights Campaign says 2021 has been the deadliest year on record for transgender and gender non-conforming Americans.

This year, the Coachella Valley community can honor all the lives lost by attending a memorial Saturday, November 20 at Palm Springs City Hall at 5 p.m.