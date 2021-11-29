Los Angeles Enforces Angelenos To Show Proof Of Full Vaccination Against COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles today began enforcing its law

requiring Angelenos patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and

recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings

to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The law went into effect on Nov. 8, but beginning Monday, the

Department of Building and Safety can issue administrative citations to

businesses that violate the ordinance. The citations will include a $1,000 fine

for a second violation, $2,000 fine for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for

a fourth and subsequent violations.

The city’s SafePassLA ordinance is one of the strictest mandates of

its kind in the nation, requiring people over the age of 12 to show proof of

vaccination at several indoor public spaces. Accepted forms of proof of

vaccination include:

— a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention or similar documentation issued by another foreign governmental

agency;

— a photocopy of a vaccination card or a photograph stored on a phone

or electronic device;

— a personal digital COVID-19 vaccination record issued by the state

or similar documentation issued by another state, local or foreign government

jurisdiction, or by a private company; and

— documentation of a COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare provider.

People who appear over the age of 18 will also be required to show

identification with their proof of vaccination.

People can be exempted from the mandate if they have medical

conditions that restrict their ability to get vaccinated or a “sincerely held

religious belief,” according to the ordinance. Those exemptions will have to

be reviewed by the location the person is trying to enter.

People who are exempt will be able to use outdoor areas of the

location, but if unavailable, they may be allowed to enter the indoor area by

providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was conduced within 72 hours.

The ordinance also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a

negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people,

which is stricter than the Los Angeles County requirement, which applies to

outdoor events with 10,000 or more people.

Los Angeles County’s rules, which are less expansive than the city’s,

went into effect Nov. 4, requiring people patronizing or working in an indoor

bar, winery, brewery, nightclub or lounge in the county to be fully vaccinated

against COVID-19.

For more information on the new city rules, go to

https://ewddlacity.com/index.php/recovery/safepassla.

