Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes Talk to Manny the Movie Guy About Netflix’s “A Castle for Christmas”

I had a great time talking to Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes about their Netflix romcom holiday film “A Castle for Christmas.” In the movie directed by Mary Lambert, Shields is Sophie Brown, a bestselling author who suffers a career scandal and decides to recuperate in the gorgeous scenery of Scotland where she falls in love with a castle. But first, she must face off with the owner, Myles (played by Elwes), the Duke of Dun Dunbar Castle. I spoke to both Shields and Elwest about the movie, shooting in Scotland, and the true meaning of the holiday season.

“A Castle for Christmas” is now available to stream on Netflix. For my complete “A Castle for Christmas” interview, click here.