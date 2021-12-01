Go Inside Third and Final Season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space”

The third and final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is here, and if you’re a fan of the show like I am, it’s a bit sad. I don’t want to see Jupiter 2 go!

Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), and Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) return to their respective roles for the third and final season of “Lost in Space.” I spoke with the actors to talk about how their characters evolve for season 3 and the themes of the series.

“Lost in Space” season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

