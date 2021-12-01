Go Inside Third and Final Season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space”

Manny The Movie Guy

The third and final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” is here, and if you’re a fan of the show like I am, it’s a bit sad.  I don’t want to see Jupiter 2 go!

Molly Parker (Maureen Robinson), Toby Stephens (John Robinson), and Ignacio Serricchio (Don West) return to their respective roles for the third and final season of “Lost in Space.”  I spoke with the actors to talk about how their characters evolve for season 3 and the themes of the series.

“Lost in Space” season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

For my complete “Lost in Space” interviews, click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions