Car Crashes Into A House In Idyllwild

PINE COVE (CNS) – A vehicle speeding along a mountain road in Pine

Cove today hit a house, causing little damage but injuring the driver.

The crash was reported about 12:10 p.m. in the 52700 block of Pine

Cove Road, near Sylvan Way, just west of Highway 243, according to the

California Highway Patrol.

The agency said that the vehicle was traveling at excessive speed when

it veered onto the property.

Riverside County firefighters reached the location within a few

minutes and found the driver with unspecified non-life-threatening injuries.

An ambulance was requested, according to reports from the scene.

Damage to the house, possibly a mountain cabin, was described as

minimal. It was unclear whether the property was occupied.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.