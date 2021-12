Selene Luna Mixes Humor and Holiday Cheer for Show at Oscar’s Palm Springs

Palm Springs’ own Selene Luna is bringing comedy BACK this holiday season at Oscars Palm Springs with her Atomic Holiday Groove! Featuring stand-up comedy by Selene and award-winning musical talent with musical duo Deven Green & Handsome Ned, it’s expected to be a night of Holiday cheer and hilarity!

It’s a one-night only special on December 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available HERE.