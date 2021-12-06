WATCH: Six Holiday Gifts for Kids of All Ages with Sara and Thalia

sarasanchezkmir

It’s time to finish off those holiday shopping lists, but sometimes it can be difficult to buy for the children on our lists.

Parenting expert, Caroline Tobin, shows off six interactive and fun toys that children will love. She takes the guess work out of your holiday shopping.

1. Troomi Smartphone, ages 5 and up. Available HERE: TROOMI SMARTPHONE

2. “Power Your Fun” Robo T-Rex, ages 3 and up. Available HERE: ROBO T-REX

3. “Force1RC” Cosmo LED Scoot Drone, ages 8 and up. Available on Amazon.

4. “Activ Life” Trick Trainer, for beginner, intermediate and advanced skateboarders. Available on Amazon.

5. Smart Teddy, ages 3 to 5. Available on Amazon.

6. “Haba” Animal Upon Animal, ages 4 and up. Available on Amazon.

