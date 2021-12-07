14th Annual Jonathan’s Cleaners Christmas Charity Coat Drive

Ceci Partridge

 

This holiday season of giving will be filled with warm hearts, minds and body as Jonathan’s Cleaners kick’s off its 14th annual Christmas Charity coat drive.

Jonathan’s Cleaners is accepting new and used coats of all sizes at several locations around the Coachella Valley to distribute to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio.
“The winter weather in this valley is unpredictable”, says Jonathan’s owner, John Sohn. “The days can be warm, while the nights can dip down into the 40s and 50s. A lot of homeless people don’t have what they need to stay warm during those freezing nights, and a warm coat and hat goes a long way.”
Jonathan’s will clean the coats for free and provide them to CVRM, who will then distribute the coats to local valley homeless, those in shelters, and struggling local families and children. Last year they received nearly 700 coats in their drive The community can drop their donations at several locations across the valley.
The drive ends January 4th, 2022.

2021 “Coats for Christmas” Drive Locations:

Jonathan’s Cleaners
46-660 Washington Street, Suite 1
La Quinta, CA 92253
(760) 771-2616

Jonathan’s Cleaners –Palm Desert
44-250 Town Center Way, Suite C-8
Palm Desert, CA 92260
(760) 636-1444

Value Cleaners
74-903 Hwy-111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
(760) 346-0477

Cornerstone Covenant Church
73605 Dinah Shore Dr.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
(760) 771-9888

The Music School
1750 E. Arenas Road, Suite 7
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 778-1745

