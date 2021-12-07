14th Annual Jonathan’s Cleaners Christmas Charity Coat Drive

This holiday season of giving will be filled with warm hearts, minds and body as Jonathan’s Cleaners kick’s off its 14th annual Christmas Charity coat drive.
2021 “Coats for Christmas” Drive Locations:
Jonathan’s Cleaners
46-660 Washington Street, Suite 1
La Quinta, CA 92253
(760) 771-2616
Jonathan’s Cleaners –Palm Desert
44-250 Town Center Way, Suite C-8
Palm Desert, CA 92260
(760) 636-1444
Value Cleaners
74-903 Hwy-111
Indian Wells, CA 92210
(760) 346-0477
Cornerstone Covenant Church
73605 Dinah Shore Dr.
Palm Desert, CA 92211
(760) 771-9888
The Music School
1750 E. Arenas Road, Suite 7
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 778-1745