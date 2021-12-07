Free Movie Screening: “Being the Ricardos”

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are fantastic as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. And writer/director Aaron Sorkin created a film that is at once touching and thought-provoking.

And now, courtesy of NBC Palm Springs and Amazon Studios, you are invited to see the film in advance in our exclusive screening!

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8TH

TIME: 6:30 P-M

WHERE: MARY PICKFORD IS D’PLACE, CATHEDRAL CITY

So how do you get tickets? By simply clicking here.

Be the first to see one of the most anticipated movies this year!

Tickets are limited so get your passes now!

See you there!