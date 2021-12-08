Santa Claus Goes Tubing In Big Bear

Big Bear Lake, Calif. December 8, 2021 – Santa Claus will take a break from delivering Christmas presents to go snow tubing at Big Bear Snow Play on December 18. The snow-tubing park is here to provide a magical holiday experience. Children can visit Santa inside the parks’ lodge to tell him their Christmas wish list. There is no cost or fee to visit with Santa, parents are encouraged to bring a camera to capture these moments of their children with jolly Saint Nick. Visitors are welcome to enjoy snow play for $40 per person, each paid participant has access to inner tubes and a Magic Carpet uphill lift.

“Santa Claus, snow tubing in the mountains combined with all of the smiling kids’ faces makes for the perfect holiday cheer,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “We encourage families to take lots of photos, which are certain to make a picture-perfect Christmas card.”

Big Bear Snow Play got a jump start to the winter season on October 16, when it took advantage of ideal snowmaking weather conditions. Since then, the snow-tubing park has continued to make snow when evening temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. The snow play area’s powerful fan guns continue to make snow at every opportunity to ensure quality snow conditions for the Christmas holiday season.

A key feature that makes Big Bear Snow Play stand out is its two Magic Carpet uphill lifts. A large moving conveyor belt, similar to an airport terminal people mover, transports riders (with inner tube in tow) to the top of snow-packed slopes. The Magic Carpet rides eliminate the stress of climbing the hill, which in turn provides opportunity for more downhill fun.

Santa Claus will be at Big Bear Snow Play Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All-day snow-tubing passes, which includes tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40; a small child’s ticket (36” to 42” in height with a paid adult). Snow tubing participants must be at least 36” tall. Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. (three miles east of Big Bear Village, next to Motel 6). For more information including hours of operation call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.