Suspicious Death In Indio Ruled A Homicide

INDIO (CNS) – Police Monday were investigating a suspicious death in Indio.

Indio Police Department officers were dispatched just after 3 a.m. Monday to the 45900 block of Duquesne Street and arrived to find an individual, whose age and gender were not immediately available, dead at the scene, according to department spokesman Ben Guitron.

The relationship between the victim and the reporting party was not immediately known.

Detectives were called and have since taken over the investigation, police said.

