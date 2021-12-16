Cathedral City Boy Was Shot By His Dad

City News Service

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Detectives from the Cathedral City Police
Department today are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 14-year-old
boy.

The teen was struck by a bullet from a gun handled by his father, who
apparently thought the gun was empty, said Sgt. Albert Ruiz of the Cathedra
City PD.

Officers were called at approximately 7:09 p.m. Wednesday to the 68100
block of Peladora Road where they learned the father had recently purchased
a gun and while handling it he pulled the trigger and the bullet traveled
through a wall and struck a chair where his son was seated, Ruiz said.

The bullet hit the teen in the left side of his back and he was taken
to a hospital, where it was removed without complications, Ruiz said.

The father was not arrested but the investigation is ongoing.

