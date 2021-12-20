The Palm Springs International Film Awards In-person Event Cancelled

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs International Film Awards in-

person event has been cancelled this year due to the recent spike in COVID-19

cases, organizers announced today.

The award ceremony, initially scheduled for Jan. 6, was to kick off

the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which is still scheduled to run

in person from Jan. 7 until Jan. 17. The screening portion of the festival will

require proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask, according to

organizers.

In place of the in-person award ceremony, the festival is partnering

with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees including Nicole

Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Hudson and the cast of “King Richard.”

No details on this alternative celebration were immediately available.

According to organizers, all those who purchased tickets for the in-

person ceremony will be reimbursed.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.