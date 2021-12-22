1,195 New COVID19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,195 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday.

The county has a total of 386,983 coronavirus cases and 5,536 deaths; 3,741 more cases than last Monday and 34 more deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Dec. 20, include 476 new COVID19 cases and 4 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 5,339 (+36) cases, 86 deaths

Cathedral City: 8,658 (+59) cases, 134 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 4,968 (+36) cases, 139 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,485 (+13) cases, 55 deaths

Palm Desert: 5,341 (+53) cases, 136 deaths

Indian Wells: 275 (+7) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 4,636 (+51) cases, 71 (+1) deaths

Indio: 15,119 (+119) cases, 248 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 8,841 (+48) cases, 110 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,268 (+10) cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 945 (+12) cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 528 (+2) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,242 (+6) cases, 21 deaths

North Shore: 402 (+2) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 985 (+10) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 298 (+5) cases, 6 deaths

Cabazon: 426 (+4) cases, 7 death

Anza: 237 (+3) cases, 3 death

There are 5,008 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 336 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 83 patients in intensive care units.

There are no new fatalities to report; keeping the county’s coronavirus death toll to 5,554. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 378,495.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 6.1%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 19.2 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

While the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges nationally, the RUHS reports only 2 cases in Riverside County.

“We knew that it was likely the variant would eventually arrive in Riverside County, so this is no surprise or cause for widespread concern,” Kim Saruwatari, director of public health, said.

“The same steps that helped protect us against the virus in the past remain in place.”

Officials asked that those under 18 be accompanied by a parent or adult to get vaccinated.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 12/22/2021