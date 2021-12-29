Riverside County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Steadily Rise

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County hospitals increased by 16 to 387 Tuesday, while the number of those patients in intensive care decreased to 81, down 7 from Monday.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the county rose by 1,995 since Monday, reaching a total of 394,959 since the pandemic began, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Of those cases, nine of them are reported by the RUHS to be the Omicron variant.

The number of known active virus cases countywide was 8,012 on Tuesday, up 1,272 from Monday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 394,959 — according to the county Executive Office. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 381,392.

A total of 5,555 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the county in the past 21 months. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays in processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to health officials.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-12-28-2021 14:40