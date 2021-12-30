Authorities Investigate Murder-Suicide In Whitewater

City News Service

WHITEWATER (CNS) – Authorities Thursday were investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in Whitewater.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare call in the 13000 block of Mesquite Road at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday due to the reporting party having not heard from the residence’s homeowner in some time.

According to Sgt. Richard Carroll, authorities arrived on the scene to find a dead woman with traumatic injuries as well as a deceased man with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

Investigators at the scene believed the incident to be a murder- suicide with no suspects being currently sought.

The identity of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-12-30-2021 09:07

