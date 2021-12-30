Fire Burns Woman, Destroys Both Barn And Mobile Home

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was burned and another suffered

injuries from a fall during a fire today inside a barn in Jurupa Valley where a

mobile home and cars caught fire.

The blaze was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 40000 block of Kenneth

Street, near Hastings Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire

Department.

The agency said that several engine crews and truck companies were

sent to the location and encountered flames raging within the large pole-

supported barn, containing a “doublewide mobile home and multiple vehicles

underneath.”

Officials said that firefighters found two injured occupants. One was

a woman with burns to nearly 20% of her body, and the other was a man who

suffered moderate injuries stemming from a fall, but specific details weren’t

available.

The victims were taken to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment,

according to reports from the scene.

The blaze was contained by 10:30 a.m., but according to the fire

department, the barn, mobile home and vehicles were destroyed.

No surrounding properties were impacted.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

