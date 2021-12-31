Blowing Dust Prompts Road Closure in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A mile-long stretch of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs was shut down Friday because of blowing dust.

The Palm Springs Police Department said that wind-churned dust clouds had drastically lowered visibility within the wash along North Indian Canyon, between Palm Springs Station Road and Sunrise Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, requiring the closure for public safety.

Barriers and detour signs went up about 3 p.m.

There was no word on when the corridor might be reopened.

