NBCares Silver Linings Rotary District 5330 Anti Task Force Against Human Trafficking

The rotations in the Coachella Valley have been serving the community throughout the pandemic.

One of the major topics they will cover this year is human trafficking.

Later this month they plan to host an event in partnership with the Barbara Sinatra Center’s Coachella Valley Coalition Against Human Trafficking at the Westin Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage to launch the Anti Taskforce Against Human Trafficking. The proceeds from this event will benefit the fight against human trafficking in the state.

Tickets to the January 29th event can be found at district5330.org.