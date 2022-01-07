Controversial In-N-Out In Rancho Mirage Is Now Open

The controversial In-N-Out Rancho Mirage location is now open.

The famous burger location opened at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Matt Linden, who has been employed by In-N-Out for 12 years, will manage the new restaurant at 42-560 Bob Hope Drive.

Although many across the Coachella Valley may enjoy the location, not everyone in Rancho Mirage has welcomed the In-N-Out. This process was delayed about a year by a lawsuit filed in 2019 by a group of residents in Rancho Mirage.

The residents had concerns for increased traffic, noise and air pollution from vehicles passing through the drive-thru.

The city and developer declared that In-N-Out was a business project that didn’t require an EIR.