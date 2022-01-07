Palm Springs’ Jason Stuart Brings the Comedy to the Desert Rose Playhouse

Actor and comedian Jason Stuart is coming to the Desert Rose Playhouse January 8, 2022 and it’s expected to be a hilarious night! Jason talked with The Morning Show’s Sara Sanchez about Saturday’s show.

Tickets are available HERE.

“Back by popular demand, actor & comedian JASON STUART! Last summer, he headlined (and sold out) the beautiful new DESERT ROSE PLAYHOUSE with his stand up comedy act! He’s now a Palm Springs local and spends most of his time here when he’s not touring or shooting a film or TV show. Jason says “I live next door to my Jewish mother, BUT I do not live with her!” P.S. he is single once again and looking for love…. Jason is back with his BFF, Lesbian football-playing comedian JENNIE MCNULTY, as his special guest!”