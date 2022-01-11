Palm Springs City Council Outlook For Upcoming City Council Meeting

Jan. 11, 2022 – Consideration of a resolution authorizing a joint application with the County of Riverside for Homekey 2 funding for a new Homeless Navigation Center, continued discussion related to development standards for warehouse/fulfillment centers, consideration of waivers or reimbursements of business license and VillageFest fees for participants of a new business startup program with the Coachella Valley Small Business Development Center called “Palm Springs Made,” and review of an application for the historic designation of the Donald Wexler residence on Verbena Drive, will be some of the noteworthy items on the agenda at Thursday night’s Palm Springs City Council meeting.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting will be held by teleconference, via Zoom. Public comment is desired and welcome. Residents who wish to speak at the Council meeting may submit their comments to the Office of the City Clerk prior to the meeting no later than 5 p.m. The phone number to call is (760) 323-8204. At the appropriate time, a staff member will call members of the public to offer testimony.

Written comments may be submitted to the City Council electronically. Materials may be emailed to cityclerk@palmspringsca.gov . Any correspondence received during or after the meeting will be distributed to the City Council and retained for the official record.