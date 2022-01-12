Palm Springs And Coachella To Host Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Ceremony This Sunday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella and Palm Springs will host a Dr. Martin

Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony this Sunday.

The 2 p.m. commemoration will be held outside the Coachella Library

located at 1500 Sixth St., and is themed “Bridging the Communities of the

Coachella Valley,” officials said.

The program, celebrating the accomplishments of the slain civil rights

leader, will feature a benediction from Deacon Martin Sullivan from Our

Lady of Soledad Catholic Church followed by a keynote speech from local

attorney Anyse Smith.

“The city of Palm Springs is proud to partner with the city of

Coachella and their library as we remember Dr. King and celebrate his

extraordinary accomplishments,” said Jarvis Crawford, chair of the Palm

Springs’ MLK Commemoration Committee.

“This year we are working to make bridges with other local

communities and we are excited to bring this important celebration of Dr.

King’s legacy to the city of Coachella. Everyone is welcome to join us.”

Entertainment will be provided by singer Keisha D, Sol de mi Tierra

Ballet Folklorico and Norman and Sharon McKee, who will perform on African

drums.

