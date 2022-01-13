Palm Springs Burglary And Attempted Homicide

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today are investigating whether a man

who allegedly swam naked in a community pool and fought residents in the

area was the same man who attempted to burglarize a condominium and shot at a

witness one mile away.

The Palm Springs Police Department received a report of an attempted

homicide and burglary at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Via Entrada.

According to authorities, the reporting party witnessed a man break into a

neighboring condominium and that the man shot at him.

Police arrived on the scene and found evidence of the reported shots

fired and recovered some of the victim’s stolen property, but did not find the

suspect.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a dark beanie, a

light-colored sweater, baggie shorts or jeans and black shoes.

Less than one hour later, at 1:39 a.m., the Palm Springs Police

Department received a report of a fight at an apartment complex in the 800

block of Riverside Place. According to the caller, a naked black man was

swimming in the pool and causing a disturbance. A second caller said a fight

occurred between several residents and a man.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the naked man matching the

suspect description. They identified him as Tracy Rose, 22, of Palm Springs. He

was lying on a bed, bleeding.

Police believe Rose broke into an apartment during the melee and was

thrown off a second-story balcony, but then ran back to the apartment and

jumped through a window, lacerating himself.

Rose was placed under arrest and transported to a local hospital for

treatment of injuries. He does not appear in jail records.

Police do not know if Rose was the suspect in the initial reported

burglary; however, the two locations are about one mile apart and the suspect

descriptions are similar in both cases.

The two incidents were under investigation and police urged anyone

with information to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau

at 760-323-8144.

