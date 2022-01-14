Coachella Valley School District COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Three school districts in the Coachella Valley

today reported a combined 2,787 active COVID cases among students and staff.

The Desert Sands Unified School District, along with Palm Springs

Unified and Coachella Valley Unified report the number of active COVID cases

among students and staff on their own online case tracker websites.

All three of the districts’ trackers are live documents, updated daily.

Once a case is no longer considered active, it is removed from the

district’s tracker. Cases are added to the dashboards within 24 hours of

verification, according to each of the districts’ tracker.

According to DSUSD’s tracker, 1,639 students and 216 staff members

across 34 schools tested positive for COVID-19.

La Quinta High School had 135 active student cases and 43 active staff

cases, the most of any school in the district as of Friday.

According to the district, only one of the 34 schools listed on the

dashboard had no active COVID-19 cases — Eisenhower Community Education

Center.

The PSUSD online case tracker projected a total of 673 students and

104 staff members across 27 schools that tested positive for COVID-19, a 777

case total.

Desert Hot Springs High School had 108 confirmed cases among students

and seven among staff, the most of any school in the district as of Friday.

According to the district, all of the 27 schools listed on the

dashboard have active COVID-19 cases.

CVUSD reported 81 student cases and 74 staff cases across the

district’s 23 campuses totaling 155, the least amongst the three.

Coachella Valley High School was reported by the district to have the

most cases, with 32 students and seven staff testing positive. Only La Familia

High School was reported to have no cases among the district’s 23 schools.

DSUSD overall had the most cases. However, the district returned to

class from winter break on Jan. 3, while PSUSD and CVUSD returned from winter

break on Jan. 10.

All three districts have their own set of COVID-19 protocols that

include wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

DSUSD’s COVID-19 active case dashboard and COVID-19 guidelines can be

found at dsusd.us/news/whats_new/COVID_safety_plan.

PSUSD’s COVID-19 active case tracker and COVID-19 guidelines can be

found at http://www.psusd.us/Page/7431.

CVUSD’s COVID-19 case tracker and COVID-19 guidelines can be found at

cvusd.us/cvusd-community/safe-return-to-school.

