Man Convicted of Killing His Father’s Girlfriend Sentenced to 26 Years to Life

INDIO (CNS) – A 41-year-old felon was sentenced to 26 years to life in

state prison today for killing his father’s girlfriend in Thermal, a

Riverside County Superior Court Judge ruled today.

Raul Alcantar Sanchez Jr. was found legally sane and convicted of

murder in October for killing 34-year-old Carolina Vargas in November 2012

Sanchez appeared for sentencing at the Larson Justice Center on

Friday, where Riverside County Superior Court Judge Anthony Villalobos

sentenced him to 26 years to life in state prison.

“Someone can understand that something is illegal but still believe

they are morally doing the right thing,” Sanchez’s attorney, Kimberly Allee,

said in her closing statement for the sanity phase.

Allee said her client could not comprehend the gravity of his actions

because of his psychoses. She said Sanchez was given to hallucinations and

hearing voices, obliterating his ability to realize repercussions or the

morality of his decisions.

Sanchez stabbed Vargas approximately 120 times, including over 50

times in the face and neck.

Allee tried to cast doubt on the credibility of a doctor who testified

that her client was not psychotic during the attack, referring instead to

medical reports that did find him mentally incompetent.

Deputy District Attorney Anne-Marie Lofthouse told jurors that Sanchez

was looking for a way out of responsibility for the slaying, and that he

knew what he was doing the entire time.

In her trial brief, the prosecutor quoted the defendant threatening

the victim, telling her, “I’m gonna open you and eat your insides.”

Lofthouse said Sanchez threatened the victim multiple times, showing

he had a clear intent to kill Vargas and “affirmed that intent with each stab

wound.”

The prosecutor noted that Sanchez spoke to his father days after the

killing and apologized for perpetrating it, reflecting normal reasoning in

comprehension of the difference between right and wrong.

According to Lofthouse, there was planning and sophistication revealed

in the defendant’s decision-making, including the fact that he waited for

his father to be away before following through with his threats against Vargas.

Sanchez resented her presence and behavior toward him in the close

confines of the mobile home the three occupied in the 85000 block of Middleton

Street, according to trial testimony.

The attack happened on Nov. 21, 2012, while the elder Sanchez was out

of the house.

The defendant cornered Vargas inside the doublewide and used a

screwdriver and knife to inflict the dozens of deadly puncture wounds.

Sheriff’s deputies found Vargas’ body inside the residence soon

afterward and arrested Sanchez near the scene, wearing pants covered in her

blood, according to the prosecution.

“This is a disordered thought process. This is psychosis,” Allee said.

She told jurors that her client had a history of psychosis, a fact

borne out by his commitment to a state mental hospital, where he underwent

clinical treatment that culminated in findings that his mental fitness had been

restored, at which point he was placed in the John Benoit Detention Center in

Indio to await criminal proceedings, according to court papers.

Sanchez’s prior felony convictions include burglary, vandalism and

grand theft.

