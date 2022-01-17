Los Angeles Zoo Honors Betty White On What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The late actress Betty White was honored today at

the Los Angeles Zoo — where she was a trustee, donor and honorary zookeeper —

to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Something feels a little incomplete here today, not just at the zoo,

but in Los Angeles, and that’s the loss of an angel here in the City of

Angels,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who attended the event along with

Councilwoman Nithya Raman. “Our dear friend, Betty White … Even bigger than

her talent was her heart — her heart for people, for all living things. It was

that heart and humanity that she expressed right here at the Los Angeles Zoo.”

White died Dec. 31 at the age of 99 at her Brentwood home. On

Wednesday, the zoo announced the opening of a white rose memorial garden

located in the Allen Ludden Plaza, which was named for White’s late husband.

Zoo visitors can honor White by leaving a message, memory or drawing on a card,

which will be displayed through the end of January on a gold string hung

between silk white roses.

The zoo also created the self-guided “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour,”

honoring White’s contributions to the facility. The tour includes signs at 16

stops where guests can learn about her connection to a particular animal or

location through a series of pictures and quotes.

The walking tour will be up through Jan. 31, paying homage to White’s

longtime dedication to animals and the L.A. Zoo. People who are unable to visit

the Los Angeles Zoo but want to experience “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour” can do it

virtually at lazoo.org/betty-white.

The television star best known for Emmy Award-winning roles on “The

Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” was a supporter of the zoo for

more than five decades, said Tom Jacobson, president of the Greater Los Angeles

Zoo Association.

“From those in the wild, to those in shelters, guide dogs for the

blind — she loved all animals, large and small. She was never one to stand

outside and criticize. She would always work with us to do what she could to

help,” Jacobson said Monday.

“… She always looked forward, never back, and wanted to have a

positive impact on the world, and that’s what she did. She was an endearing

figure on and off the screen.”

Jacobson added that the zoo was planning a permanent way to honor

White’s service, but details will be announced at a later date.

Zoo Director Denise Verret on Monday described White as “kind, gentle-

natured, funny, and … such a humble individual.”

“She was a rare gem. I call her an endangered species. She made it

her life’s purpose to use her humor, her influence to make the world a better

place for all creatures. Her body might be absent today, but her spirit will

live on at the Los Angeles Zoo forever,” Verret said.

Monday’s event honoring White also included a $3,000 donation to the

zoo from Pink’s Hot Dogs, which donated proceeds from sales of White’s favorite

hot dog — the Naked Dog — since her death at the end of December.

“Betty White used to come to Pink’s and get her `Naked Dog.’ And she

said, `Look, just tell everybody Betty White gets naked at Pinks!’ And she just

liked the beef in a bun, just keep it simple,” Richard Pink of Pink’s Hot Dogs

said.

“But when she would come there with her actress friends she would

just entertain the crowd in our dining room, and nothing was more memorable,

because you just mention the name Betty White, and what comes to mind but joy

and laughter and fun.”

