Palm Springs Swim Center Reopens Today After Temporarily Closing Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Swim Center will reopen today

after a brief closure prompted by rising COVID-19 cases.

The pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with reservations

required from 7 a.m. to noon.

Due to the recent surge of COVID cases, all other city facilities

closed their doors to the public on Jan. 10, according to Palm Springs

Communications Director Amy Blaisdell.

City clerk, planning, engineering, building, business licenses and

other services are available over the phone or by email. According to

Blaisdell, appointments can still be made for work that cannot be done by phone

or email.

The closure also applies to the Palm Springs Public Library, which

continues to offer pickup services via its Library-A-Go-Go Program during the

closure.

The closures will be reevaluated as new data about COVID cases becomes

available, according to officials.

For more information, visit http://www.palmspringsca.gov.

CNS-01-19-2022 01:04