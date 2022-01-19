Palm Springs Swim Center Reopens Today After Temporarily Closing Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Swim Center will reopen today
after a brief closure prompted by rising COVID-19 cases.
The pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with reservations
required from 7 a.m. to noon.
Due to the recent surge of COVID cases, all other city facilities
closed their doors to the public on Jan. 10, according to Palm Springs
Communications Director Amy Blaisdell.
City clerk, planning, engineering, building, business licenses and
other services are available over the phone or by email. According to
Blaisdell, appointments can still be made for work that cannot be done by phone
or email.
The closure also applies to the Palm Springs Public Library, which
continues to offer pickup services via its Library-A-Go-Go Program during the
closure.
The closures will be reevaluated as new data about COVID cases becomes
available, according to officials.
For more information, visit http://www.palmspringsca.gov.
