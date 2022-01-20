Palm Springs Police Department To Hold Community Outreach Meetings In February

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Police Department will hold a

number of community meetings to set goals for the department in the month of

February, it was announced today.

Police Chief Andy Mills said in a YouTube video posted on Thursday

that the meetings will help establish two goals. The first being how the

department should police the city and the second to establish the crime

fighting priorities with the departments “limited resources.”

According to Mills, officers will be present at the meetings to

interact with the public and show data highlighting crime statistics in

specific neighborhoods.

“We encourage everyone to come out,” said Mills.

Mills said that times and locations for these meeting will be posted

at a later date.

