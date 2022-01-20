San Diego Man Found Dead In Joshua Tree National Park

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (CNS) – A San Diego man was found dead

earlier this week in Joshua Tree National Park, the National Park Service

reported today.

A Riverside County coroner’s office press release identified the

victim as Michael Spitz, 35, who was found just before 10 a.m. Monday at the

base of the Sentinel Wall near the Hidden Valley Nature Trail.

According to a Facebook post from Santa Fe Christian Schools in Solana

Beach, Spitz was employed there as an Upper School Spanish teacher and died

in a rock-climbing accident. The coroner’s office did not disclose details

regarding the circumstances of Spitz’s death, but stated that he sustained an

unspecified injury at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The school’s statement also said Spitz co-founded Vida Outreach –a

Baja California-nonprofit — and described him as a “multi-sport adventure

athlete, life-long surfer, avid rock climber, licensed skydiver, backpacker,

and lover of books and coffee.

“Michael Spitz’s passion for the Lord was infectious and came out in

every conversation,” the school’s post continued. “This, combined with a love

for the kids, made us a better school,”

According to the NPS, a multi-agency investigation headed by the

Riverside County coroner’s office was ongoing.

