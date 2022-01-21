Meat Loaf, Grammy Award Winning Singer And Actor, Dies At 74

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award winning singer, rock

star and actor, known for his album “Bat Out of Hell” and his role in the

movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has died. He was 74.

The singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to

a statement posted by his family on his official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf

passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so

many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move

through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful

man… From his heart to your souls — don’t ever stop rocking!”

No cause of death was released, but he had numerous health scares over

the years.

Meat Loaf recorded several hit songs, including “Paradise by the

Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for

Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

“Bat Out of Hell,” was released in 1977. It was a best-selling

collaboration, with more than 40 millions sales, with songwriter Jim Steinman

and producer Todd Rundgren and made Meat Loaf one of the most popular

performers in rock.

“Bat Out of Hell” included the songs “You Took The Words Right Out

of My Mouth,” the title track, and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and

“Paradise By the Dashboard Light.”

As an actor, Meat Loaf appeared in the movie “Fight Club” and TV

shows “Glee” and “South Park.”

Meat Loaf’s other albums included “Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster

is Loose,” “Hell in a Handbasket” and “Braver Than We Are.”

Meat Loaf was raised in Dallas, Texas, and was the son of a school

teacher who was a single mom. He attended Lubbock Christian College and what is

now the University of North Texas.

He played the biker Eddie in the theater and film versions of “The

Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the 1970s.

He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and by

daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-21-2022 01:24