COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County hospitals dropped Thursday, and 25 more COVID-related deaths were reported.

According to the Riverside University Health System, COVID hospitalizations countywide were at 1,039 Thursday, down 35 from Wednesday. Of those patients, 172 were in intensive care, up from 171 a day earlier.

Officials have said some patients entered the hospital for other reasons and only discovered they had COVID after a hospital-mandated test.

The RUHS reported 25 additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday, bringing its cumulative pandemic total to 5,812. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates and can go back weeks, according to health officials.

The aggregate number of COVID cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020 now stands at 445,110.

The number of known active virus cases in the county was 38,122 Thursday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total — 445,110. Verified patient recoveries countywide are 401,176.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-27-2022 13:37