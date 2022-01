Local Author, Dwayne Ratleff, Wins Award for Coming-of-Age Novel ‘Dancing to the Lyrics’

A local author wins Best Indie Book Award for his self published book, “Dancing to the Lyrics.”

Ratleff describes it as a coming-of-age novel based mostly about his younger childhood in Baltimore, Maryland.

“The book is about my experience growing up as a Black Gay child in Baltimore during the 1960’s,” he says. “It was a time when those who witnessed the most were never interviewed on the evening news.”

You can buy his novel HERE on Amazon.