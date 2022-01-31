Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today are investigating a fatal
collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs.
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department received a report of the
collision at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm Drive and Estrella
Avenue.
Officer Doria Wilms, a department spokesperson, said a 67-year-old
female driver collided with a 29-year-old man as he was walking east along the
roadway. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian until immediately
before the crash and was unable to take evasive actions.
The man was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center but later
died. No arrests were reported. The identities of the parties were withheld.
