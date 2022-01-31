Police Investigate Fatal Collision In Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities today are investigating a fatal

collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Desert Hot Springs.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department received a report of the

collision at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm Drive and Estrella

Avenue.

Officer Doria Wilms, a department spokesperson, said a 67-year-old

female driver collided with a 29-year-old man as he was walking east along the

roadway. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian until immediately

before the crash and was unable to take evasive actions.

The man was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center but later

died. No arrests were reported. The identities of the parties were withheld.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-31-2022 10:35