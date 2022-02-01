February is Black History Month In Palm Springs

Feb. 1, 2022 – February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Committee once again invites the entire community to join them for a host of fun and educational events this month as they celebrate 35 years of educating and inspiring Palm Springs residents about the City’s rich black history. In addition, the Black History Month Committee has partnered with the Palm Springs Art Museum for free events every Thursday night at the museum in February. Here is a list of upcoming events sponsored by the Black History Month Committee:

Black History Month Opening Reception at the Palm Springs Art Museum, Thursday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Featuring student performances.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Featuring student performances. Annual Black History Awards Gala , Saturday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m., Hilton Palm Springs. This year’s Gala will feature dinner, awards and live entertainment from local singer Keisha D and her band. Award recipients include, Planned Parenthood, Desert Healthcare District, local doctors, entrepreneurs and sports players.

E&J Movement Motown, Rhythm and Blues, Smooth Jazz, Thursday, Feb. 10, 5 – 7 pm, Palm Springs Art Museum. Listen to favorite Motown songs while learning about black history.

A public talk with Renee Brown from the Palm Springs Historical Society, “A Comprehensive Timeline of Racism, Anti-Semitism and Sexuality Discrimination,” Thursday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Palm Springs Art Museum.

Adult Basketball Tournament , Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. Location to be announced soon.

2nd Annual Caravan through African American History in Palm Springs , Monday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m. Caravan begins at the Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in downtown Palm Springs. This event showcases landmarks and historical people of African American descent in the Palm Springs area.

A public talk with local artist Deborah McDuff Williams, “People Who Filled Their Seats,” 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Palm Springs Art Museum.

Annual City of Palm Springs Black History Month Parade and Town Fair . Saturday, Feb. 26. Parade starts at 10 a.m. in downtown at Baristo Road and concludes at Alejo Road. The Town Fair will take place this year in the new Downtown Park from noon until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.palmspringsblackhistorymonth.org or call Jarvis Crawford at the James Jessie Desert Center at (760) 323-8271.