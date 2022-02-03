COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside

County hospitals dropped from 910 to 855 today, and county officials reported

no new deaths associated with the coronavirus in the latest data.

Of the hospitalized patients, 154 were in intensive care, 13 less than

the previous day, according to the Riverside University Health System.

There were also 2,237 cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Not all COVID-positive patients were admitted due to the virus.

Officials have said some patients entered hospitals for other reasons and only

discovered they had COVID after a hospital-mandated test.

The zero fatalities reported Thursday by the RUHS leaves the county’s

cumulative pandemic death toll at 5,918.

Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays

processing death certificates, meaning some deaths may have actually occurred

weeks ago, according to health officials.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since

the pandemic began in March 2020 is 457,764.

The number of known active virus cases in the county was 56,257

Thursday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from

the current total — 457,764. Verified patient recoveries countywide are

401,507.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-03-2022 14:22