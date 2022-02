“Moonfall” Actress Talks About Working with Halle Berry in Sci-Fi Disaster Flick

Actress Kelly Yu stars in “Moonfall” as the caretaker of Halle Berry’s character’s son. This is her first full-feature North American film debut and she’s excited to talk about Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster flick starring Berry, Patrick Wilson, Donald Sutherland, Michael Pena, and Josh Bradley.

Is she a fan of disaster films and how was it working with Oscar-winner Halle Berry? Take a look at our “Moonfall” interview.

“Moonfall” is now out in theaters.