Victim Of Fatal DHS Crash Identified

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 29-year-old man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs has been identified Friday.

Sean Davis of Desert Hot Springs was found lying in the road when the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to a report of the collision at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palm Drive and Estrella Avenue.

City spokesperson, Doria Wilms, said a 67-year-old female driver collided with Davis as he was walking east along the roadway. The driver reportedly did not see the pedestrian until immediately before the crash and was unable to take evasive actions.

Davis was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center but later died. No arrests were reported. The identity of the driver was not disclosed.

Davis was identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau on Thursday after the notification of next of kin.

