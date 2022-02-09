Cathedral City To Host Taste Of Jalisco This Weekend

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City officials will put on the Sixth
Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival starting Friday.
The event is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the festival lawn in front of
City Hall and will feature a carnival, vendor market, tequila tasting, car
show, Mexican cuisine and daily entertainment, according to organizers.
The annual celebration honors the 25-year sister city relationship
between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, located in Mexico.
Headlining the live entertainment is Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles
and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar with a performance of “Mexico Lindo.”
The show tells the stories of Mexico’s musical traditions through choreography
and colors.
The festival itself is free, but tickets for the performances range
from $20 to $95.
More information is available tasteofjalisco.com.
