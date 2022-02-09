Cathedral City To Host Taste Of Jalisco This Weekend

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City officials will put on the Sixth

Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival starting Friday.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the festival lawn in front of

City Hall and will feature a carnival, vendor market, tequila tasting, car

show, Mexican cuisine and daily entertainment, according to organizers.

The annual celebration honors the 25-year sister city relationship

between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, located in Mexico.

Headlining the live entertainment is Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles

and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar with a performance of “Mexico Lindo.”

The show tells the stories of Mexico’s musical traditions through choreography

and colors.

The festival itself is free, but tickets for the performances range

from $20 to $95.

More information is available tasteofjalisco.com.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-09-2022 10:09