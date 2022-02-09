Local Student Says Mask, Vaccine Mandate Not A One-Size-Fits-All Solution

For many people, a shot in the arm of the COVID-19 vaccine feels like a barrier, protecting them from the potentially deadly virus. For others, they say it may do more harm than good.

“There are some people who can’t get vaccines because of, like me, health conditions,” said Chase Coughlin, a DSUSD student.

Chase Coughlin is like any other 17-year-old, except he has specific medical necessities that many teenagers don’t. Since birth, Chase has had a number of health issues. He’s undergone multiple surgeries including five open-heart surgeries, and right now, he is on a waitlist to receive a new heart. He’s not just waiting for a new heart. He’s also waiting for the day he can return to school – without wearing a mask.

“I have been out of school since the middle of October,” said Coughlin. “They sent a letter to my mom saying I need to wear a mask to return back to school even though I already have a mask exemption.”

Chase says wearing a mask puts his health at greater risk.

“I can’t breathe with it on. I can’t breathe with it,” said Coughlin. “I have CHD, I have lung kidney, I have autism, epilepsy, ADHD, and I can’t have anything really close to my face because I get very claustrophobic from it. So there’s mental and physical challenges from it.”

It’s not just mask mandates that he says are harmful to his health, it’s also vaccine mandates.

“I’m not able to get the vaccine because of all my health conditions. None of my doctors, of which I have like 10 of them, would sign onto me getting the vaccine,” Coughlin. “Because of my health challenges, they don’t want any side effects from it.”

Chase and his mother say they are not anti-vaccine, but they want to give a voice to individuals who are the most vulnerable in the vaccine debate.

“Look at the person you’re dealing with,” said Tara Coughlin, mother of Chase Coughlin.

A new proposed bill would add COVID-19 to the list of already-mandatory vaccines necessary to attend school and end the personal belief exemption “loophole”. Those with underlying health conditions would still be exempt.