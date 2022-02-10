Woman Accused of Indio Hit-And-Run Posts Bail

INDIO (CNS) – A 34-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian in

Indio then driving away from the scene was free on bail today.

Priscilla Vicuna Salcedo, of Indio, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly

striking the pedestrian in a hit-and-run at 4:04 p.m. Sunday at 82-360

Highway 111.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in

critical condition, according to Indio police Officer Benjamin Guitron.

It was not immediately clear how police identified Salcedo as the

suspect, but she was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion

of hit-and-run causing injury. She posted $65,000 bail on Wednesday.

She is tentatively scheduled to make her initial appearance at the

Larson Justice Center on April 20.

