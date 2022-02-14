California School Mask Mandate Remains for Now, But Could Lift At Month’s End

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Despite indications the state was on the verge of

lifting its mask-wearing requirement in schools, the state’s Health and Human

Services secretary said today the requirement will remain in place for now,

pending a Feb. 28 reassessment of COVID-19 case rates and other pandemic

metrics.

Dr. Mark Ghaly said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it

is just “a question of when.” He expressed confidence that the mandate would

be lifted after that Feb. 28 reassessment, barring another sudden spike in

virus infection rates and hospitalizations.

Ghaly gave a lengthy presentation noting significant downward trends

over the past month statewide in COVID case rates, hospitalizations and testing

positivity rates. But he said as far as schools are concerned, the state is

only “close to a point” where such a move can be made, so no immediate change

will be made.

“Parents should not hear that we aren’t making a move,” Ghaly said,

insisting the state is only “taking a little more time” to ensure pandemic

metrics continue on a downward path.

He said he respects that many parents who have been calling for a

lifting of the mandate will be upset by the decision, but he insisted there are

others who maintain uncertainty about whether lifting the requirement in

schools is safe for students and staff.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to ease up on the school

masking mandate, although he noted last week there has been some resistance

from teachers’ unions who still have safety concerns.

Ghaly noted that even when the state lifts its requirement for masks

in schools, individual counties or school districts could still require them.

The state on Wednesday will lift its mask-wearing requirement for

vaccinated people most in indoor public spaces, but some counties — most

notably Los Angeles County — will continue to require face coverings indoors.

