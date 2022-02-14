4,286 New COVID19 Cases, 22 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 4,286 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 22 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The total number of confirmed case count of coronavirus for Riverside county is 583,393 and total COVID-19 deaths sit at 6,052.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Feb. 14, include 17,512 new COVID19 cases and 13 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 6,186 (+1,396) cases, 93 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 11,916 (+2,170) cases, 143 (+3) deaths

Palm Springs: 7,360 (+1,387) cases, 146 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 2,358 (+459) cases, 56 deaths

Palm Desert: 8,707 (+1,917) cases, 143 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 515 (+138) cases, 8 deaths

La Quinta: 7,506 (+1,636) cases, 80 (+1) deaths

Indio: 21,707 (+4,038) cases, 266 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 12,580 (+2,490) cases, 117 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,808 (+325) cases, 11 (+1) deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 1,426 (+270) cases, 13 deaths

Thermal: 738 (+128) cases, 10 deaths

Mecca: 1,813 (+318) cases, 22 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 674 (+156) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 1,5,12 (+335) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 435 (+69) cases, 7 deaths

Cabazon: 668 (+189) cases, 7 deaths

Anza: 382 (+91) cases, 6 (+1) deaths

There are 113,782 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 490 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday. That number includes 95 patients in intensive care units.

There are 22 new fatalities to report; brining the county’s coronavirus death toll to 6,052. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 463,559.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 18.1%, while the state-adjusted case rate is 68.9 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

State officials announced last week that the indoor mask wearing requirement for vaccinated people will expire at the end of the day Tuesday. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the move is the result of a 65% drop in the infection rate since the peak of the winter surge caused by the Omicron variant, as well as a stabilization in hospitalization numbers.

But he stressed that “unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors.”

The mask-wearing requirement will also remain in effect for everyone in select indoor locations, such as public transit centers, airports, schools, emergency shelters, health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care and senior care facilities.

Regarding schools, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said Monday that the mandate will remain in place pending a Feb. 28 assessment of COVID-19 case rates and other pandemic metrics.

He noted that if the Feb. 28 assessment supports lifting the mandate, it would not happen immediately on March 1. He said the state would set a date that gives school districts, staff and parents time to prepare for the change.

Unvaccinated people will have to continue wearing masks in indoor settings such as retail stores, restaurants, theaters and government offices.

The change in state policy will affect counties that do not have local mandates of their own governing face coverings — such as Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties. Neighboring Los Angeles County has its own indoor mask- wearing mandate, and those rules will remain in place in that county for the time being.

To learn more about local clinics and to schedule an appointment, go to myturn.ca.gov. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/14/2022