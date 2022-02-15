Coachella And Stagecoach Ditch COVID-19 Mandates

INDIO (CNS) – The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will no

longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, testing or masking, festival

organizers announced today.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set for the weekends of

April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, slated for

the weekend of April 29-May 1, changed their COVID-19 policies to be in

alignment with local guidelines, officials said.

“The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public

health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time

as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or

instrumentalities, artists or the promoter; such requirements may include,

without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry

requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and

other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings,”

according to an announcement on websites for both events Tuesday.

Coachella will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye, the

rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Other acts scheduled to perform

include rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Megan Thee Stallion; R&B

singers Daniel Caesar, Giveon and Ari Lennox; singer-songwriters Phoebe

Bridgers and Maggie Rogers; and dance-music acts Flume and Disclosure.

Swedish House Mafia, the reunited EDM trio, will also perform, along

with film composer Danny Elfman, the Italian rock band Maneskin, and the

regional Mexican group Grupo Firme.

Stagecoach will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and

Luke Combs.

For more information regarding Coachella COVID-19 guidelines, visit

coachella.com/rules.

For more information regarding Stagecoach COVID-19 guidelines, visit

stagecoachfestival.com/health-safety#content.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-15-2022 11:52