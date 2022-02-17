Alleged Gang Member Behind Bars on Suspicion of Firearm Possession

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A convicted felon and known gang member was

behind bars today on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, authorities

said.

Bryan Gonzalez, 28, of Cathedral City, was arrested Wednesday when

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a search at his

residence in the 31000 block of Avenida Valdez.

According to Sgt. Paul Heredia, deputies found a handgun with tampered

serial numbers during the search.

Gonzalez was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion

of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating parole, where he

remained without bail. Jail records did not indicate when he will next appear

in court.

Gonzalez’s previous criminal history was not immediately available.

