Firefighters Contain Garage Fire in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Firefighters contained a residential structure fire that broke out in Indio Thursday.

The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 12:27 p.m. Thursday in the 83000 block of Painted Canyon Street and arrived to find a single-story residence with heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage.

Emergency responders were able to contain the blaze within 20 minutes.

No injuries or further damage to the residence beyond the garage were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

