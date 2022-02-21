Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs To Host Job Fair

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, located in the heart of Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District at 1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive will be hosting a job fair in the Compass Rose Ballroom, Thursday, February 24, from 10am to 1pm. All those seeking employment in restaurant/culinary, hotel and spa services are encouraged to attend.

Full-time positions available positions include: Culinary Line Cook, Prep Cook, Servers, Kitchen Supervisor, Room Attendant, Housekeeper, Nail Technician, Night Audit Agent and PBX Operator. Seasonal positions include: Bartender, Barback, Pool Attendant and Recreation. Culinary positions will receive a $500 incentive — $250 upon hire and another $250 after 90 days.

Employees at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs embrace the fun at work philosophy and enjoy the many perks which include food and room discounts at other Margaritaville Resorts. Full-time employees are also eligible for the company 401k plan upon hire.

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs is committed to its employees and its place in the community. As such, they support FIND Food Bank and will be organizing employees to volunteer for a food distribution at Desert Highlands James O. Jessie Unity Center at 480 Tram View Review Rd. Palm Springs on Thursday, February 24, 4-5:30pm.

ABOUT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT PALM SPRINGS

As the first Margaritaville property on the West Coast, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs is a 398-guestroom desert oasis featuring world-class amenities geared towards rest and relaxation. Managed by award-winning, full-service hospitality management company, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, the hotel features six Margaritaville-inspired dining options with outdoor seating including JWB Grill, License to Chill Bar, and Come Monday Café; two refreshing pools and tiki-hut inspired cabanas; a 10,000 sq. ft. St. Somewhere Spa, the largest resort spa in Palm Springs; and more than 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor wedding, meeting, and event space. Davidson Hotels & Resorts is comprised of 61 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. For more information on Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, visit us online here or follow on Instagram and Facebook.