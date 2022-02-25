NBCares Silver Linings The Tysen Knight Scholarship

Sandie Newton

Coachella Valley artist Tysen Knight shares his contributions to the youth in the valley with NBCares’ Sandie Newton.

After being a desert muralist and artist for many years, he expanded his artistic reach to the children in the valley through the Palm Springs Unified School District’s art program.

Recently, Tysen Knight created a scholarship fund for highschool students who plan to pursue art as a career. The application process is open, and a winner(s) will be selected in the Spring of 2022.

More information can be found at TysenKnight.com.

