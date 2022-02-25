Palm Springs to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate Monday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Residents of Palm Springs will no longer be

required to wear masks indoors or show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-

19 tests in bars and restaurants starting Monday.

The move aligns with pandemic safety requirements established by state

policies and guidance, according to city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell. Masks

will continue to be required indoors at City Hall and in all other city

facilities.

“I am pleased to report that our COVID-19 case rate in Palm Springs

is now lower than the county and state average,” said City Manager Justin

Clifton.

“Due to this recent data, case numbers in Palm Springs are expected

to decrease even more in the coming week — and we feel confident that local

restrictions can now be lifted.”

According to Clifton, Palm Springs is now averaging just nine new

cases of COVID-19 per day.

For more information about the mandate lift, go to palmspringsca.gov.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-02-25-2022 09:39